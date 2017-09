Aug 3 (Reuters) - JP Morgan & Co updated its methodology for its emerging markets indexes, a move that will boost the weightings of China, Brazil and Russia in its key corporate EM broad diversified index, the firm said Monday.

As part of its annual review process, JP Morgan decided to make several changes, including using Fitch Ratings to determine whether a particular issue qualifies as investment-grade or high-yield. (Reporting by David Gaffen; Editing by Bernadette Baum)