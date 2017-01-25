FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
JPMorgan and Intuit to ease way for Chase customers to use Mint
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 25, 2017 / 1:50 PM / 7 months ago

JPMorgan and Intuit to ease way for Chase customers to use Mint

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 25 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co and Intuit Inc said on Wednesday that they had agreed on tools for Chase customers to quickly put account information into Mint, TurboTax Online and QuickBooks Online financial management applications without turning over their user names and bank passwords.

The agreement "aligns closely" with a set of consumer data-sharing principles announced in October by the industry through the Center for Financial Services, the companies said in a statement. (Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.