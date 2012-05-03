FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-JP Morgan names Hall as head TMT banker for Asia-Pac-memo
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
May 3, 2012 / 6:15 AM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-JP Morgan names Hall as head TMT banker for Asia-Pac-memo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 3 (Reuters) - J.P. Morgan has named John Hall as the head of technology, media and telecommunications (TMT) banking for Asia Pacific with immediate effect, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.

Hall, who joined J.P. Morgan in 1994, will relocate to Hong Kong from New York to take up his new position. Hall replaces Timothy Fletcher, who will now focus on the telecom industry, said a J.P. Morgan spokeswoman, who confirmed the content of the memo.

The move comes close on the heels of J.P. Morgan’s decision to relocate Jeff Urwin to Hong Kong as its new chief executive for Asia Pacific..

Hall will report to Therese Esperdy and Todd Marin, the co-heads of Asia-Pacific investment banking, the memo added.

Hall worked on several global deals, including Visa’s $20 billion IPO and Sungard’s $11 billion leveraged buyout in the United States, the memo said.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.