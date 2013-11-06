JPMorgan in talks to hire NYC's top cop for security role -source

NEW YORK, Nov 6 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co has been talking with New York City Police Commissioner Ray Kelly about hiring him for a senior role in security at the bank, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

JPMorgan Chief Executive Jamie Dimon and Kelly get along well, the source said. The bank is headquartered in New York.

The New York Post reported the talks on Wednesday and said Kelly may leave his job before Mayor-elect Bill de Blasio is sworn in to replace Michael Bloomberg.

JPMorgan’s head of security, Tom Higgins, recently left the bank.