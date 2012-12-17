FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US regulator sues JPMorgan over $3.6 bln in mortgage securities
December 17, 2012 / 4:55 PM / in 5 years

US regulator sues JPMorgan over $3.6 bln in mortgage securities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 17 (Reuters) - The National Credit Union Administration sued JPMorgan Securities and Bear Stearns & Co on Monday over alleged misconduct in the sale of $3.6 billion in mortgage securities to credit unions that collapsed on losses from the securities.

Bear Stearns made misrepresentations in connection with the underwriting and subsequent sale of mortgage-backed securities to U.S. Central, Western Corporate, Southwest Corporate and Members United Corporate federal credit unions, the lawsuit alleged.

