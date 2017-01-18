U.S. sues JPMorgan for alleged mortgage discrimination

NEW YORK, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The United States on Wednesday sued JPMorgan Chase & Co, accusing the bank of discriminating against minority borrowers by charging them higher rates and fees on home mortgage loans between 2006 and at least 2009.

Filed in a Manhattan federal court, the government's complaint accused the bank of violating the U.S. Fair Housing Act and the Equal Credit Opportunity Act by charging thousands of African-American and Hispanic borrowers more than white borrowers with the same credit profile for home loans.