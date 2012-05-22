FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
United States
May 22, 2012 / 6:45 PM / 5 years ago

JPMorgan hires former SEC enforcer over loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co has hired former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission enforcement chief William McLucas to assist the firm in probes of its loss of at least $2 billion on credit derivatives trades, according to bank spokesman Joseph Evangelisti.

McLucas, who was not immediately available for comment, was director of the SEC’s Division of Enforcement for eight years.

The bank is being investigated over the loss by the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, officials of the agencies have said.

