ON THE MOVE-J.P. Morgan Securities recruits 14 advisers since spring

NEW YORK, July 16 (Reuters) - J.P. Morgan Securities, JPMorgan Chase & Co’s New York-based wealth management business, has been on a recruiting track this spring and summer, hiring 14 advisers from rival securities brokerages since March.

The new hires, who went to offices in Florida, New York and California, managed a total $2.5 billion in client assets at their previous firms, J.P. Morgan said in a statement released on Monday. The firm did not immediately disclose assets under management for individual brokers.

Broker Bruce Ledoux joined the firm’s office in Boston on June 25 after eight years with Morgan Stanley. His move comes a few months after another former Morgan Stanley broker, Evan Schottenstein, joined J.P. Morgan’s New York office on March 10.

The four-person team of Roy Apple, Anthony Rizzo, Jeremy Schneider and Kevin Gai joined J.P. Morgan’s Palm Beach, Florida, office on June 13 from Deutsche Bank Securities .

On the other coast, Antonio Fontana, Patrick Burke and Clarence Seese joined the firm’s Los Angeles office from Wells Fargo Advisors on June 2.

This spring, J.P. Morgan hired a handful of advisers away from Credit Suisse Securities USA, including David Starker, Matthew Kutcher, Bryan DeFrances and John Delehanty.

Starker started at the firm’s White Plains, New York, office on May 16, while Kutcher and DeFrances have worked at the firm’s Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, office since March 25. Delehanty, also in New York, joined J.P. Morgan on March 21.

The final hire the firm announced was Shawn Stanley, who joined in Dallas from Neuberger Berman on March 14.

Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank and Wells Fargo each confirmed the advisers left their firms, but declined to comment further. Credit Suisse and Neuberger Berman did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; editing by Matthew Lewis)