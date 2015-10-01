FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JPMorgan prevails in $8.6 bln Lehman lawsuit
October 1, 2015 / 4:20 PM / 2 years ago

JPMorgan prevails in $8.6 bln Lehman lawsuit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 1 (Reuters) - A federal judge ruled in favor of JPMorgan Chase & Co in an $8.6 billion lawsuit brought on behalf of Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc creditors.

In a decision made public on Thursday, U.S. District Judge Richard Sullivan in Manhattan rejected claims that JPMorgan abused its power as Lehman’s main “clearing” bank to extract billions of dollars of collateral in the days before Lehman filed for bankruptcy protection on Sept. 15, 2008.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

