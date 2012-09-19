FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JP Morgan says hires Citi's Lian Lian as North Asia M&A co-head -memo
September 19, 2012 / 9:06 AM / 5 years ago

JP Morgan says hires Citi's Lian Lian as North Asia M&A co-head -memo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 19 (Reuters) - JP Morgan has hired Citi’s Lian Lian as co-head of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) for North Asia, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters on Wednesday.

The move is part of a reshuffle that sees Rob Sivitilli promoted to a newly created role as head of M&A for Asia excluding Japan, the memo said. He was previously head of M&A and corporate finance for Southeast Asia.

Lian will be based in Hong Kong and focus on China deals. Her co-head will be Sanjeev Malkani, who was previously the sole head of M&A for North Asia.

