NEW YORK, Jan 8 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co said it has hired Tim Ryan, chief executive of the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association, to be its new global chief of regulatory strategy and policy.

Ryan had worked at JPMorgan’s investment bank before joining SIFMA in 2008.

Ryan’s return to the bank follows the departure at the end of year of Barry Zubrow, who was head of corporate and regulatory affairs.