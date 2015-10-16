FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2nd Circuit tosses London Whale case against JPMorgan directors, officers
October 16, 2015 / 10:17 PM / 2 years ago

2nd Circuit tosses London Whale case against JPMorgan directors, officers

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has upheld the dismissal of shareholder claims brought by a Michigan pension fund against directors and officers of JPMorgan Chase over their failure to properly oversee the unit responsible for the bank’s $6.2 billion “London Whale” trading losses in 2012.

In a Friday ruling, a three-judge panel of the 2nd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals said the Wayne County Employees’ Retirement System, advised by Joseph Daley at Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd, had not met the high hurdles for a shareholder suit based on failed oversight of business risk.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1jt10Lj

