FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JPMorgan sues former London Whale boss-report
Sections
Featured
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Eni bets big on Zohr explorer finding new treasure
Energy & Environment
Eni bets big on Zohr explorer finding new treasure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 31, 2012 / 1:30 PM / 5 years ago

JPMorgan sues former London Whale boss-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co has filed suit against the former boss of Bruno Iksil, the trader known as the London Whale for the outsized derivatives positions he took that cost the bank $6.2 billion this year, according to a published report.

Javier Martin-Artajo, who was Iksil’s immediate supervisor, was named a defendant in a London lawsuit filed Oct. 22 and made public on Wednesday, Bloomberg News reported. The court filings did not reveal any details of the complaint, the news service said.

JPMorgan executives said in July the bank would act to take back pay from traders and supervisors involved in the loss. Those included Iksil, Martin-Artajo, and Achilles Macris, who was Martin-Artajo’s boss.

A JPMorgan spokeswoman in New York declined to comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.