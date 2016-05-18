FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JPMorgan wins dismissal of Madoff investors' U.S. lawsuit
May 18, 2016 / 6:00 PM / a year ago

JPMorgan wins dismissal of Madoff investors' U.S. lawsuit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 18 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co on Wednesday won the dismissal of a lawsuit by former investors of Bernard Madoff’s firm who blamed the largest U.S. bank for turning a blind eye to his Ponzi scheme.

U.S. District Judge John Koeltl in Manhattan said the plaintiffs failed to show that JPMorgan had specific control over Madoff’s fraudulent activities. He also said the allegations suggested at most that JPMorgan’s conduct was negligent, not fraudulent.

Madoff had been a major JPMorgan client for two decades before his fraud was uncovered in 2008. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Will Dunham)

