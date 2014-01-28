London police investigate death of man who fell at JP Morgan building

LONDON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - A man has died after falling onto a ninth floor roof at the European headquarters of investment bank JP Morgan in Canary Wharf in London, police said on Tuesday.

A police spokesman said they were called to 25 Bank Street at 8.02 GMT on Tuesday and a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The spokesman said they believed they knew the identity of the man, thought to be aged in his 30s, but were awaiting formal identification.

JP Morgan was not immediately available for comment.