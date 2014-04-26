Senior JPMorgan deal maker Elliott to retire -NY Times

April 25 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co’s global chairman of investment banking and veteran deal maker James Elliott will retire in June, the New York Times reported on Friday.

Elliott, who has worked on several prominent deals during his 35-year career, will leave the firm to spend more time on his ranch in Texas, the report said, citing an internal memo from Jeff Urwin, JPMorgan's global head of investment banking. (r.reuters.com/rax78v)

A JPMorgan spokeswoman could not be immediately reached for comment outside regular U.S. business hours. (Reporting by Anjalirao Koppala; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)