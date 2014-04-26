FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Senior JPMorgan deal maker Elliott to retire in June
April 26, 2014 / 2:15 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Senior JPMorgan deal maker Elliott to retire in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates with details from memo)

April 25 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co’s global chairman of investment banking and veteran deal maker James Elliott will retire in June, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Elliott, who has worked on several prominent deals during his 35-year career, will leave the firm to spend more time on his ranch in Texas, Jeff Urwin, JPMorgan’s co-head of global banking wrote in the memo obtained from JPMorgan by Reuters.

Elliot joined JPMorgan in 1997 as a senior member of the mergers and acquisitions department.

“Jimmy has been instrumental in building our M&A franchise into the world class entity it is today,” Urwin wrote.

Elliot had a lead role in Exxon’s $86 billion merger with Mobil and was also involved in Sanofi’s $21 billion acquisition of Genzyme. (Reporting by Anjalirao Koppala and Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
