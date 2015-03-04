JPMorgan Treasurer Craig Delany to step down - WSJ

March 3 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co Treasurer Craig Delany, who also oversees the bank’s Chief Investment Office, is leaving but will stay on until a successor is on board, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing an internal memo.

Delany, who is in his mid-40s, was appointed global chief investment officer following the "London Whale" episode, in which the bank lost about $6 billion in 2012 through trading losses, the newspaper said. (on.wsj.com/1DSr0Vo)

Delany, named treasurer of the bank in 2014, will retire in the coming months to spend more time with his family, the Journal said.

As of mid-2014, Delany, whose group has about 750 employees, managed a $350 billion portfolio in fixed income, $350 billion in short-term cash and $300 billion in debt issuance, securitization and other liabilities, the Journal said.

Reuters could not immediately reach the bank for comment. (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)