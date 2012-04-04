FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-JP Morgan appoints MENA corporate banking head
April 4, 2012 / 8:06 AM / 6 years ago

MOVES-JP Morgan appoints MENA corporate banking head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 4 (Reuters) - JP Morgan Chase appointed Abdulaziz al Helaissi as its new head of corporate banking in the Middle East and North Africa, the lender said in a statement on Wednesday.

The U.S. investment bank also named Declan Hegarty, previously head of HSBC’s Abu Dhabi business, as a managing director at its global corporate bank division covering the United Arab Emirates.

Helaissi is currently senior country officer for Saudi Arabia based in Riyadh, a role he will continue to occupy.

