FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JPMorgan, MF Global Inc trustee reach settlement
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 20, 2013 / 3:05 AM / in 5 years

JPMorgan, MF Global Inc trustee reach settlement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 19 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co has agreed to pay $100 million to MF Global Inc as part of a settlement reached with the trustee liquidating the broker-dealer unit of MF Global Holdings, a court filing showed.

As part of the settlement, JPMorgan will also return more than $29 million in the brokerage’s funds held by the bank, while releasing claims on $417 million that was previously returned to the trustee James Giddens, who is working on recovering money lost by the customers.

The case is In re: MF Global Inc, case No. 11-2790, in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.