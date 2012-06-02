FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JPMorgan has returned $600 mln of MF Global money-WSJ
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
June 2, 2012 / 2:50 AM / in 5 years

JPMorgan has returned $600 mln of MF Global money-WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co has returned about $600 million that was at the bank when MF Global Holdings Ltd went bust in October, the Wall Street Journal reported late on Friday citing people familiar with the matter.

MG Global’s bankruptcy trustee James Giddens might have additional claims against JPMorgan for several hundred million dollars, the business daily said.

JPMorgan officials contend that the bank no longer holds any MF Global money, the Journal said citing the people.

A JPMorgan spokeswoman was unavailable for comment outside regular business hours.

Trustee James Giddens, who is unwinding MF Global’s broker-dealer, is to provide a written report to the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan on the status of his investigation into the company’s unraveling.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.