JPMorgan must face claims over late mortgage records - judge

JPMorgan Chase Bank must face a proposed class action accusing it of failing to promptly notify county land offices when homeowners paid off their mortgages, a federal judge has ruled.

In a decision on Monday, U.S. District Judge Nelson Roman in White Plains, New York, rejected the bank's argument that it complied with New York state's law on mortgage recording by handing required paperwork to a delivery service within a 30-day deadline.

