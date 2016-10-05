FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
JPMorgan must face claims over late mortgage records - judge
October 5, 2016 / 9:26 PM / a year ago

JPMorgan must face claims over late mortgage records - judge

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

JPMorgan Chase Bank must face a proposed class action accusing it of failing to promptly notify county land offices when homeowners paid off their mortgages, a federal judge has ruled.

In a decision on Monday, U.S. District Judge Nelson Roman in White Plains, New York, rejected the bank's argument that it complied with New York state's law on mortgage recording by handing required paperwork to a delivery service within a 30-day deadline.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2dFC5ot

