JPMorgan to settle mortgage document claims for $10.8 mln - filing

JPMorgan Chase has agreed to pay $10.8 million to New York state homeowners to resolve a class action accusing it of failing to promptly notify county land offices when individuals paid off their mortgages, denying them clear titles for their homes.

Disclosed on Tuesday in a filing in federal court in White Plains, New York, the settlement will provide between $170 and $750 to homeowners whose mortgages were paid off but not recorded within 30 days, as required by state law. The class includes nearly 34,000 homeowners, though they are required to file claims to participate in the settlement.

