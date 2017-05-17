FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
JPMorgan to settle mortgage document claims for $10.8 mln - filing
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S.
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
May 17, 2017 / 9:01 PM / 3 months ago

JPMorgan to settle mortgage document claims for $10.8 mln - filing

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

JPMorgan Chase has agreed to pay $10.8 million to New York state homeowners to resolve a class action accusing it of failing to promptly notify county land offices when individuals paid off their mortgages, denying them clear titles for their homes.

Disclosed on Tuesday in a filing in federal court in White Plains, New York, the settlement will provide between $170 and $750 to homeowners whose mortgages were paid off but not recorded within 30 days, as required by state law. The class includes nearly 34,000 homeowners, though they are required to file claims to participate in the settlement.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2qxwmVz

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.