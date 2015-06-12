JPMorgan hires former UK watchdog official to advise on regulation

LONDON, June 12 (Reuters) - U.S. bank JPMorgan has hired former senior UK regulator Clive Adamson to advise it on regulatory affairs in Europe, it said on Friday.

Adamson was previously responsible for supervising companies for Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). He left the watchdog ahead of a critical report on how the regulator handled an insurance industry review, which was leaked before publication and prompted heavy falls in insurance company share prices.

Adamson will serve as a senior adviser to JPMorgan and make recommendations on internal processes relating to a number of regulatory and risk issues, according to a bank memo to staff on Friday. He will report to Sally Dewar, another former regulator, who heads JPMorgan’s regulatory affairs in EMEA.

Adamson will also join the board of JP Morgan International Bank Limited, the main legal entity for the private bank in Europe, the memo said. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by David Goodman)