MOVES-J.P. Morgan Asset Management names Alexis Jarnoux sales manager

May 20 (Reuters) - J.P. Morgan Asset Management, the asset management arm of JPMorgan Chase & Co, appointed Alexis Jarnoux as sales manager in the financial advisory team, France funds.

Jarnoux, who will be based in Paris, will be responsible for growing J.P. Morgan’s funds business in France and strengthen client relationships.

He reports to Stéphane Vonthron, head of the financial advisory team.

Jarnoux earlier served as sales manager at investment boutique Axiom Alternative Investments. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)