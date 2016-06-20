FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-JPMorgan promotes Lori Beer to key information post
June 20, 2016 / 8:20 PM / a year ago

MOVES-JPMorgan promotes Lori Beer to key information post

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 20 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co has promoted Lori Beer to chief information officer for corporate and investment banking, replacing Mark Ashton-Rigby who left recently for Barclays.

Beer has been the company's chief information officer for banking since 2014, according to a JPMorgan memo seen by Reuters. She was previously with health benefits company Anthem Inc where she had worked for 15 years.

Beer has been part of JPMorgan's drive to use technology, including blockchain, big data and machine learning, to reduce costs, bolster compliance with regulations and improve customer service.

JPMorgan spends more than $9 billion a year on technology, CEO Jamie Dimon said earlier this year. (Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

