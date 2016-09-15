FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
September 15, 2016 / 1:45 PM / a year ago

MOVES-JPMorgan names Seidel M&A head for Germany and Austria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co named Christoph Seidel as head of M&A and corporate finance in Germany and Austria, according to a note to staff seen by Reuters.

Seidel, 39, joined JPMorgan in 2002 and worked across the M&A and tech teams in Frankfurt and London.

He also spent two years with One Equity Partners, the private merchant banking arm of JPMorgan Chase.

The appointment is effective immediately, the bank said.

Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru and Arno Schuetze in Frankfurt

