MOVES-JPMorgan Asset Management rehires Jonathon Griggs to fixed income group
February 23, 2015 / 3:40 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-JPMorgan Asset Management rehires Jonathon Griggs to fixed income group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Asset Management rehired Jonathon Griggs as director of applied research for the global fixed income, currencies and commodities group.

Griggs had worked at JPMorgan Asset Management for 14 years before leaving about year back for Rogge Global Partners Plc, where he became senior portfolio manager.

In his new role at JPMorgan Asset Management, Griggs will be responsible for developing strategies for application and risk budgeting across fixed income funds.

Based in London, he will report to Robert Michele, chief investment officer and head of global fixed income.

Griggs was the chief investment officer for currency management in his last role at JPMorgan Asset Management. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru)

