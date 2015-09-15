FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-JPMorgan names ex-Goldman banker Huang head of China global banking
September 15, 2015 / 7:52 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-JPMorgan names ex-Goldman banker Huang head of China global banking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 15 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Tuesday it hired ex-Goldman Sachs banker Houston Huang as head of Global Investment Banking China, betting on continued growth in the world’s second largest economy.

Huang, who was previously the head of China industrials group at Goldman, will report to David Li, chairman and chief executive for China and co-head of banking for Greater China at JPMorgan.

JPMorgan’s former chief executive for China investment banking, Fang Fang, left the bank in March 2014 amid a U.S. regulatory probe into the firm’s hiring practices in Asia.

The firm has suffered an exodus of senior investment bankers since then, including China investment banking chairman Frank Gong in January this year, and Asia Pacific vice chairman Todd Marin in February. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Additional reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Anand Basu)

