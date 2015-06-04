FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-EFG Hermes hires Hussain as head of AM business development - source
June 4, 2015 / 1:35 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-EFG Hermes hires Hussain as head of AM business development - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 4 (Reuters) - Sadiq Hussain, JP Morgan’s head of equities for the Middle East and North Africa, will join Egypt’s EFG Hermes in August as head of business development for asset management, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that Hussain, who had been with the U.S. bank since 2007, was departing to take up a role in Dubai with EFG.

Spokeswomen for EFG Hermes and JP Morgan declined to comment when contacted by Reuters. (Reporting by David French; editing by David Clarke)

