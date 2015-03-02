FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Metals industry veteran Schirmeister departs JP Morgan
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 2, 2015 / 9:00 AM / 3 years ago

Metals industry veteran Schirmeister departs JP Morgan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, March 2 (Reuters) - Metals industry veteran Christian Schirmeister has left JP Morgan, one of the last members standing of what was once Metallgesellschaft AG, a company that defined an era of trade in metals.

Schirmeister, an executive director of global commodities, told Reuters on Monday he left the bank last week. Schirmeister started with the legendary metal trading firm that spawned the likes of Michael Farmer of metals trading goliath Red Kite, in Frankfurt in 1979.

He rode out its transformations into Enron Metals in 2000, Sempra and RBS later that decade, and eventually into JP Morgan, after RBS sold the division in exchange for government aid during the depths of the financial crisis.

JP Morgan said in July 2013 that it was exiting physical commodities trading, but it has retained its metals brokerage business, keeping its London Metal Exchange floor trading team. (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.