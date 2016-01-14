FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-MOVES-JPMorgan names Marc Pandraud chairman of investment banking for France and Belgium - memo
#Market News
January 14, 2016 / 11:07 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-MOVES-JPMorgan names Marc Pandraud chairman of investment banking for France and Belgium - memo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Wall Street bank JPMorgan has hired Marc Pandraud from Deutsche Bank as chairman of investment banking for France and Belgium, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.

Pandraud, who will also assume the role of vice chairman of investment banking for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) will report to Vis Raghavan, deputy CEO of EMEA and head of banking in the region.

A spokesman for JPMorgan confirmed the contents of the memo.

Pandraud was previously vice chairman of corporate and investment banking EMEA at Deutsche Bank and had also served as chief country officer for France. He has also worked at Bank of America Merrill Lynch as chairman of France. (Reporting By Anjuli Davies, editing by Pamela Barbaglia)

