July 12, 2016 / 10:45 AM / a year ago

MOVES-JPMorgan recruits Latter as head for sub-Saharan Africa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, July 12 (Reuters) - J.P. Morgan has appointed Kevin Latter as head of investment banking in sub-Saharan Africa (SSA), it said on Tuesday.

Latter joins from Bank of America Merrill Lynch, where he was head of investment banking in the region. He was previously head of investment banking at Deutsche Bank in South Africa, where he led the coverage team for eight years.

"His appointment demonstrates J.P. Morgan's unwavering commitment to our SSA franchise and reflects our ongoing focus to deliver best-in-class products and solutions to our clients," said Sjoerd Leenart, regional head for J.P. Morgan Middle East, Turkey and Africa. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by David Goodman)

