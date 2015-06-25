FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JP Morgan hires head of cash equity sales for MENA, Frontier
#Funds News
June 25, 2015 / 12:00 PM / 2 years ago

JP Morgan hires head of cash equity sales for MENA, Frontier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 25 (Reuters) - JP Morgan has hired Shakir Iqbal as head of cash equity sales for the Middle East, North Africa and frontier markets, the U.S. bank said on Thursday.

Iqbal, previously director of MENA and frontier market equity sales at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, will be based in Dubai and report to the head of MENA markets, Khaled Hobballah, as well as the co-heads of EMEA international cash equity sales.

Earlier in June sources said that the head of MENA equities at JP Morgan’s brokerage department resigned to join Egypt’s EFG-Hermes Asset Management and that his replacement would be hired by the end of the month.

Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
