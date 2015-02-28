FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-JPMorgan names global head for investment services to hedge funds -WSJ
#Funds News
February 28, 2015 / 1:00 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-JPMorgan names global head for investment services to hedge funds -WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co has appointed James Ferguson as head of its global alternative investment services business, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing a memo seen by MoneyBeat.

Ferguson, a 14-year veteran at the bank, was leading the business control efforts in the global fund services management team and replaces Stephanie Miller who took over as head of the global fund services business in August last year, the Journal said. (on.wsj.com/1DBgYYC)

The alternative investment services business provides investment services to hedge funds.

As head of the business, Ferguson “will define strategic direction and product offerings, market coverage, investment prioritization, overall business and P&L decisions,” WSJ reported quoting the memo. (Reporting by Rohit T.K. in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

