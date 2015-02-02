FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-JP Morgan names Katsuyuki Kuki chairman of Japan banking
February 2, 2015 / 9:05 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-JP Morgan names Katsuyuki Kuki chairman of Japan banking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Financial services company JPMorgan Chase & Co appointed Katsuyuki Kuki as chairman of Banking in Japan to strengthen collaboration between its investment banking and corporate banking divisions.

Kuki joins from JPMorgan Securities Japan Co Ltd where he is the head of Investment Banking, Japan.

The company also appointed Masataka Yamada as head of Investment Banking in Japan.

Yamada, who is currently deputy head of Investment Banking, will lead the bank’s equity and debt capital markets and overall investment banking businesses.

In their new roles, Kuki and Yamada will both report regionally to Greg Guyett, co-head of Banking, Asia Pacific. (Reporting by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
