#Market News
October 12, 2015

MOVES-Kelly-Scholte joins J.P. Morgan Asset Management

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - J.P. Morgan Chase & Co’s asset management division, J.P. Morgan Asset Management, said Sorca Kelly-Scholte has joined the company as EMEA head of pension solutions & advisory.

Kelly-Scholte will manage a London-based team of pensions specialists and coordinate across J.P.Morgan Asset Management’s pan-European client distribution network, the company said.

Kelly-Scholte was managing director of client strategy & research EMEA at Russell Investments. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
