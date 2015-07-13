FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Matt Malloy quits JPMorgan - Bloomberg
July 13, 2015 / 5:00 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Matt Malloy quits JPMorgan - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Matt Malloy, the head of JPMorgan Chase & Co’s institutional solutions and advisory group has quit, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.

The bank is weighing options for a replacement, Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/1JdVWjf)

Malloy was with JPMorgan for four years. He was responsible for providing global advisory, analytics and investment solutions to the company’s pension, insurance and institutional clients.

He earlier worked as managing director, global insurance group, at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. He has also worked at UBS Group AG and Chubb Corp, according to JPMorgan’s website.

JPMorgan declined to comment. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan and Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
