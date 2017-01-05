FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-JPMorgan names Nicole Giles corporate controller
#Funds News
January 5, 2017 / 2:22 PM / 8 months ago

MOVES-JPMorgan names Nicole Giles corporate controller

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Thursday it appointed Nicole Giles as corporate controller, the investment bank's principal accounting officer.

Giles, who has been with JPMorgan for about 10 years, will replace Mark O'Donovan, effective Jan. 16, the bank said in a regulatory filing. (bit.ly/2hUE4Iv)

Giles most recently served as chief financial officer for the investor services unit within the corporate & investment division.

O'Donovan was named chief executive officer of auto finance in the consumer & community division. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)

