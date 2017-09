April 15 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Asset Management, a unit of financial group JPMorgan Chase & CO, said it appointed Patrick Beuret as country head for Switzerland, effective immediately.

Beuret has been with JPMorgan since 2011. Prior to joining the company, he was partner and co-head of sales at Bellevue Asset Management. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru)