FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
MOVES-JPMorgan names new real estate banking heads
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 8, 2017 / 3:49 PM / 3 months ago

MOVES-JPMorgan names new real estate banking heads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co said it made three promotions in its commercial real estate business.

Priscilla Almodovar and Chad Tredway will co-lead the real estate banking business, and Alice Carr will lead community development banking, JPMorgan said on Monday.

Almodovar, who joined the firm in 2010, has led its community development banking team in lending and investing in various housing projects.

Tredway, who joined JPMorgan in 2008, has overseen real estate banking's sales strategy and led the commercial term lending business in the U.S. East region.

Carr, who has managed the community development real estate teams in Chase's West and Southwest regions, joined the bank in 2011. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.