MOVES-JPMorgan names Jason Scott new investor relations head

NEW YORK, April 8 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co, the biggest U.S. bank by assets, has promoted Jason Scott to be its new head of investor relations.

Scott fills a vacancy created last month when Sarah Youngwood was named chief financial officer of the company’s consumer banking segment. The move was announced on Friday in a memo provided to Reuters.

Scott has been a member of the investor relations team since 2013 and previously worked for seven years in JPMorgan’s investment bank on its coverage of financial institutions, according to the memo. (Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)