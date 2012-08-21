New Issue-JPMorgan Chase sells $1.1 bln preferred stock

Aug 21 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co. on Monday sold $1.1 billion of Series O non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the offering was increased from an originally planned $500 million. JP Morgan was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale. BORROWER: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. AMT $1.1 BLN COUPON 5.5 PCT MATURITY PERPETUAL TYPE STK ISS PRICE 25 FIRST PAY 12/01/2012 MOODY'S Ba1 YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 08/27/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTERLY FITCH BBB-MINUS CALLABLE 09/01/2017