JPMorgan names Virtu Financial as its NYSE market maker

Jan 5 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Tuesday it appointed Virtu Financial Inc as its market maker on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

The bank replaced KCG Holdings Inc partly due to poor performance during the Aug. 24 market mayhem, the Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news, said citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1Sy1zRM)

A KCG spokesperson confirmed the news, while Virtu was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)