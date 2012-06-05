FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
OCC meeting daily with JPMorgan to reduce trading risk
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
June 5, 2012 / 8:50 PM / 5 years ago

OCC meeting daily with JPMorgan to reduce trading risk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 5 (Reuters) - U.S. bank regulators are meeting daily with JPMorgan Chase & Co managers to reduce the risk associated with the bank’s failed hedging strategy that has already produced at least $2 billion in losses, the head of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said.

OCC chief Thomas Curry said JPMorgan’s trading loss will affect its earnings but does not present a solvency issue and does not threaten the broader financial system.

In testimony prepared to be delivered before the Senate Banking Committee on Wednesday and obtained by Reuters, Curry also said that OCC examiners have not found activity at other large banks similar to the scale or complexity of JPMorgan’s trading activity.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.