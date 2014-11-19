FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-JPMorgan hires former Glencore crude trader in Singapore -sources
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 19, 2014 / 8:15 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-JPMorgan hires former Glencore crude trader in Singapore -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 19 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co has hired Edwin Tay, formerly with Glencore, as a senior crude oil trader in Singapore, industry sources said on Wednesday.

Tay starts with the U.S. bank in January, they said. JPMorgan declined comment.

JPMorgan completed the sale of its multibillion-dollar physical commodities unit to Mercuria last year. The divestment was due to rising regulatory and political pressure in the United States while the bank wanted to focus on its core business of lending.

Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Alan Raybould

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.