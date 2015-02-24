U.S. Justice Dept questions JPMorgan over auto lending practices

NEW YORK, Feb 24 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Tuesday the bank has been questioned by the U.S. Department of Justice over potential discriminatory auto lending practices.

The largest U.S. bank said in an annual filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that the Justice Department is looking at whether auto loans made by car dealerships to borrowers of different races and ethnicities may have been inappropriately marked up.