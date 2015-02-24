FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Justice Dept questions JPMorgan over auto lending practices
February 24, 2015 / 9:45 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. Justice Dept questions JPMorgan over auto lending practices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 24 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Tuesday the bank has been questioned by the U.S. Department of Justice over potential discriminatory auto lending practices.

The largest U.S. bank said in an annual filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that the Justice Department is looking at whether auto loans made by car dealerships to borrowers of different races and ethnicities may have been inappropriately marked up.

Reporting by Peter Rudegeair; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

