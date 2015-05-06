FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ISS, Glass Lewis recommend JPMorgan shareholders vote against pay plan
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
May 6, 2015 / 3:00 PM / 2 years ago

ISS, Glass Lewis recommend JPMorgan shareholders vote against pay plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - Two major proxy advisory firms, Glass Lewis & Co and ISS, recommended that JPMorgan Chase & Co’s shareholders vote against the bank’s executive compensation plan.

JPMorgan’s shareholders are scheduled to vote on the bank’s executive pay in a non-binding motion at its annual meeting on May 19.

Glass Lewis said its analysis indicated that JPMorgan was “deficient in aligning pay with performance.”

ISS said the reintroduction of a large discretionary cash bonus in Chief Executive Jamie Dimon’s pay mix without a compelling rationale has weakened the performance-basis of his pay. (Reporting by Neha Dimri and Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.