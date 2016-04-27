JPMorgan must face claims over Ponzi scheme - ruling

JPMorgan Chase Bank must face claims that it aided and abetted Caribbean-based Millennium Bank in a Ponzi scheme that allegedly defrauded hundreds of investors in bogus certificates of deposit, a federal judge has ruled.

In a decision on Tuesday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Judith Dein said plaintiffs had supported claims that the manager of a JPMorgan bank branch in Napa, California, had offered “substantial assistance” to the scheme by helping Millennium keep its account open, despite signs it was engaged in suspicious activity.

