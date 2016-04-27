FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JPMorgan must face claims over Ponzi scheme - ruling
April 27, 2016 / 10:01 PM / a year ago

JPMorgan must face claims over Ponzi scheme - ruling

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

JPMorgan Chase Bank must face claims that it aided and abetted Caribbean-based Millennium Bank in a Ponzi scheme that allegedly defrauded hundreds of investors in bogus certificates of deposit, a federal judge has ruled.

In a decision on Tuesday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Judith Dein said plaintiffs had supported claims that the manager of a JPMorgan bank branch in Napa, California, had offered “substantial assistance” to the scheme by helping Millennium keep its account open, despite signs it was engaged in suspicious activity.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1rAsfrn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
