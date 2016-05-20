Lawsuit accuses JPMorgan of aiding currency trading Ponzi scheme

JPMorgan Chase Bank has been hit with a lawsuit accusing it of aiding an international Ponzi scheme that allegedly cheated victims of millions of dollars with the promise of large profits from Venezuelan and U.S. currency trading.

Filed earlier this month in Florida state court, the lawsuit was removed to federal court in Miami on Wednesday. The lawsuit was filed by Amir Isaiah of Miami law firm Genovese Joblove & Battista, a court-appointed receiver seeking recovery of victims’ money.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/25dkxFp